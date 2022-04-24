Ncikazi relieved after nerve-wrecking Orlando Pirates win over Simba and makes VAR complaint

Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi made a complaint about Video Assistant Review after what he described as a 'nerve wrecking' match against Simba SC on Sunday.



The Buccaneers claimed a 1-0 win over the Tanzanian champions in the Caf Confederation quarter-final second-leg match and the tie the ended in a 1-1 draw on aggregate and the Buccaneers went on to secure a 4-3 on penalties.



Therefore, the Soweto giants progressed to the semi-finals of Africa's secondary club tournament for the second time having also reached the last four in 2015.



Ncikazi felt that his side should have scored more goals in regulation time and avoided going to the dreaded penalty shootout during a match which was played at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.



“[It was] nerve-wrecking, it’s really African football but I thought if there was one team that deserved to win today it was Orlando Pirates,” Ncikazi told the media.



“Not even to go to penalties, for the number of chances that we created. But I loved the composure from our team with everything that was happening."



The 53-year-old claimed that Video Assistant Review didn't work at times in a match in which saw Simba striker Crispin Mugalu being sent off following a VAR check by Seychelles match referee Bernard Camille.



“At some point I saw the officials going to VAR, which was functioning, at some point, it didn’t function," the former Lamontville Golden Arrows coach said..



“I don’t know why from where I was standing, I also saw two handballs. I don’t know whether it’s a manipulation of the rule," Ncikazi, who also complained about VAR after the first-leg clash in Tanzania, continued.



"But it would’ve been nice to refer the two handballs to VAR. Why it was not working, it’s still amazing in my eyes."



Pirates will now take on the winner on aggregate between Libyan clubs Al Ittihad and Al Ahli in the semi-finals as they look to go all the way and clinch Confederation Cup for the first time.