‘Ncikazi and Davids must go’ - Frustrated Orlando Pirates fans after defeat to Simba SC

Orlando Pirates fans have vented their anger at co-coach Mandla Ncikazi after the team suffered a 1-0 defeat against Tanzania's Simba SC in the first leg of their Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Sunday.

After managing a 0-0 draw in the first half of the tight contest, the Buccaneers gave away a penalty in the 68th minute which defender Shomari Kapombe calmly converted past Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori to hand the Wekundu wa Msimbazi a slim advantage heading into the return leg in South Africa on April 24.

Pirates fans have taken to their social media accounts to express their anger and frustration and many of them have maintained for the team to make progress in future assignments, they should get rid of Ncikazi and his co-coach Fadlu Davids.

Below is how Twitter reacted to Pirates’ defeat on Sunday.

If we don't wake up with breaking news tomorrow, I'll take a leave from supporting that Mandla Ncikazi FC, I'm tired of being this abused.#NcikaziMustGo — Nkanyiso C. Khanyile °•° (@NkarnyiK_88) March 9, 2022

Orlando Pirates is dead. The only way to bring it back is to fire both mandla n fadlu. Release ndlovu, mphontshane, mabaso, mntambo, Djvukamanje, dlamini,pepra, lepasa.and buy quality players.

Otherwise is same shit different stadiums. — huwi_freeman (@NMochelete) April 17, 2022

Mandla Ncikazi is the best coach to have ever managed @orlandopirates according to him.



Atleast we are 5 or so games away from the end of the season. I'm tired of this guy. Since he arrived there is no absolute change to show that there is a new man in charge!!!



Lorch Mhango — Mogomotsi Mhure (@TheRealPanyasa) April 17, 2022

If the following do not leave @orlandopirates and/or retire we will never achieve anything;



Ncikazi

Fadlu

Nyauza

Dlamini

Dzukamanja

Jele

Mabaso

Sandilands

Mpontshane

Ndlovu

Lepasa



It's time up🤞🏾😡#OnceAlways #TotalEnergiesCAFCC #OrlandoPirates #MatchDay pic.twitter.com/x3ldFPENyC — Thabani Mabena (@TEEMAN_15) April 17, 2022

@orlandopirates Its time to let those Two Interns go back to their small teams , they have wasted enough of our time and opportunities. pic.twitter.com/qpWWQOwhXI — Lindisipho_Psyfo (@Sipho_Psyfo5) April 17, 2022

We are not respected as Orlando Pirates fans. Ncikazi and Fadlu are mid-table coaches, they must go. Irvin Khoza must also decide if he still wants to lead this team or not, This is nonsense. — NativeOfGiyani (@Tlangelani87) April 17, 2022

It seems like this Orlando Pirates technical team has too many fall outs with big players, not fit enough for big club. — Boksbrizio (@Boks_26) April 17, 2022

Orlando Pirates is playing rubbish shame.🥺 — Dumizulu Ka Nkwanyana 🇿🇦 12March (@LaDumezulu) April 17, 2022

#NcikaziMustGo Orlando Pirates are playing really confusing football under these two mediocre coaches with no big team experience, playing ordinary players like Dlamini, Ndlovu, Peprah while we have players like Mhango,Lorch, Mntambo, Lepasa@orlandopirates #Pirates #Bucs — Khayelihle (@Khaye_Mabaso) April 17, 2022

This coach much go and stop putting @orlandopirates into disrepute https://t.co/aNCIgWAnFj — Engineer Matšhela Koko, MBL (@koko_matshela) April 17, 2022

@orlandopirates Ncikazi have a problem with Lorch 😒



Ncikazi out!!! — champagnepapi (@CiAr54218059) April 17, 2022

Ncikazi ball is the worst. Horrible football i just witnessed. The subs were even worse. @orlandopirates — KING XERXES (@MorganBilal) April 17, 2022

Meanwhile, a set of fans have refused to blame Ncikazi but, instead, supported him for his outburst on the use of VAR and his statement the referee helped Simba in Tanzania.

After the game, Ncikazi said the Mainland Premier League champions should be ashamed of themselves because it was the referee who made them win the contest.

Hats off to Orlando Pirates coach, Mandla Ncikazi for speaking out. Simba FC are well known for this disgraceful behaviour. “You all should be ashamed” pic.twitter.com/mbtajqWVGA — Thohoyandou 🇿🇦 🇧🇼 (@AlbaMokopane) April 17, 2022

@CAF_Online . VAR is useless in Africa. Teams are robbed in a presence of VAR. The game between Al Ahly vs Raja Casablanca; Simba Vs Orlando Pirates. The referees were never rectified by VAR despite committing serious error — Mashudu Chairman Mundalamo (@Shudulizah2) April 17, 2022

@orlandopirates have been playing in Africa for decades, off the field incidents shd be expected bt when there is VAR u would hope on the field thuggery will be delt with bt officials proved that this VAR wl jst be used to advance their intentions nd not fix their mistakes https://t.co/WJpT1aWWaf — Konke Ndaba (@ndabasbonga) April 17, 2022

Mandla Ncikazi is correct on the thing of VAR.

It was never used.

In other matches (Petro-Sundowns match) we got to see slow motion (VAR) repeated on many occasions.



Tanzanians are being animalistic to everyone

It was Zanzibar, now this.



Shame on them#OrlandoPirates #SimbaFC pic.twitter.com/QFfKxWXiuS — Constitution First 🇿🇦 (@Constitution_94) April 17, 2022

Another group of supporters have maintained Pirates will qualify for the next stage because “Simba is an overhyped team” while some feel the technical bench led by Ncikazi must work wonders to achieve the qualification.

Orlando Pirates will easily win their game in south africa...Those simba's are just over hyped — Jaquar Paw (@JaquarPaw1) April 17, 2022

Orlando Pirates did their best especially playing away game. Back home they are going to do football fans proud. — Botlhokwa Modiakgotla (@BotlhokwaModia1) April 17, 2022

Take inspiration and motivation from this video @orlandopirates, we can make it in the 2nd leg against Simba!! pic.twitter.com/eNYwP4gakE — Kasi Economics🇿🇦 (@EconomicsMoghel) April 17, 2022

At the end of the game, @orlandopirates didn't do match to win.I am sure that, the coaching team will work their magic to turn the tie at Orlando Stadium. pic.twitter.com/UFzDkvqOAf — Christophe Bongo #CBA (@Christophbongo) April 17, 2022

@orlandopirates will bounce back in the second leg#OnceAlways — Ninja MK (@Ninja_Mkay) April 17, 2022

Do you agree it is the right time for Ncikazi and Davids to leave Pirates? Give us your thoughts in the comment box below.