Nchimbi's brace against Alliance FC helps Yanga SC end VPL winless run

The striker got goals in either half to help Luc Eymael's side bring to a halt a run which saw them register four consecutive draws

Yanga SC registered a morale-boosting 2-0 win over Alliance FC in a Vodacom (VPL) tie at Uhuru National Stadium on Saturday.

Ditram Nchimbi scored a brace that ended Yanga's four-match winless run as he struck in the 48th minute before getting the second in the 78th minute.

Even after the win, Yanga will remain fourth on the log after playing 23 matches with 44 points.

More teams

Polisi were victors in their respective VPL tie as they downed Singida United 1-0. Sixtus Sabilo was the scorer of the only goal by the visitors in the 62nd minute.

Azam FC fought to register an away win against JKT Tanzania as they went back home with a 1-0 victory courtesy of Andrew Simchimba's 90th-minute strike.

Ruvu Shooting won 2-0 against Mbao FC as Graham Naftari and Baraka Mtuwi scored in the 14th and 54th minutes of the encounter.

Kagera Sugar and Tanzania Prisons fought to a 1-1 draw with Kelvin Sabato and Salum Kimenya being the scorers of the day. Kimenya scored in the 17th minute for Tanzania Prisons before Sabato equalized in the 71st minute for the Sugar Millers.

Mwadui FC won 2-0 against Coastal Union as Raphael Aloba and Mussa Chambega being the scorers of the hosts.

Mtibwa Sugar got a hard-fought 2-0 win against Ndanda SC with Juma Luizio and Haruna Chanongo scoring in the 10th and 85th minutes respectively to hand the Sugar Millers a rather deserved victory.

Finally, Namungo FC picked up an away 2-1 win over Lipuli FC. Blaise Bigirimana scored for Namungo in the 13th minute before George Makang'a added the second in the 40th minute as David Kameta pulled one for the hosts.