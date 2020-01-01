Nchimbi reveals strategy which helped Yanga SC down Mtibwa Sugar

David Molinga scored the only goal in the 49th minute which helped Wananchi record their ninth victory

Yanga SC forward Ditram Nchimbi has revealed how they plotted Mtibwa Sugar's downfall in a Vodacom (VPL) match on Sunday.

A resurgent Yanga side defeated their opponents 1-0 in Dar es Salaam and Nchimbi, who joined the proceedings as a substitute, has explained how his talk with coach Luc Eymael helped them pick up another win.

“The coach gave me instructions while the match was going on and he wanted me to exploit the spaces behind their full-backs. The coach said their defenders left spaces behind and did not drop to cover them quickly once they joined attacks and so he wanted me to make use of that,” Nchimbi told Azam Sports.

“In the end, we got to execute the coach's plan and eventually win the match by converting our chances and scored the winning goal.”

The former Prisons striker also stated the team is now compact and they have internalised Eymael's playing style.

“We are doing good but I believe we will get even better as the team gels together, becomes compact and players have understood the philosophy of our coach. Our confidence is back and I am hopeful our fans will get exactly what they want,” said the Taifa Stars striker.

Meanwhile, Mtibwa Sugar's midfielder Abdulhalim Humuod stated how they fell to Yanga although he believes his fellow players gave a good account of themselves against the record champions.

“We hope to win in the next game, we fought against Yanga but in the end, we did not get what we wanted. Yanga are always a good side but I am sure we tried our best to restrict them from every corner, counter their game plan and implement our own strategy,” Humuod said.

“But in the end, they got a chance and scored a winner from it.

“We got our own chances and failed to use them but that is football one will win and the other loses automatically.”

After 16 matches, Yanga are now fourth with 31 points while the Sugar Millers are 11th with 23 points.