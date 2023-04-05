'Atlanta embraces every sport' - NBA star Trae Young impressed by 'great crowd' at United soccer game

Trae Young, star of the NBA's Atlanta Hawks, was attended Atlanta United's last game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against the New York Red Bulls.

WHAT HAPPENED? Young was very quick to praise the sellout crowd at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where the star also had the honor of hitting the Golden Spike, a pre-game tradition for United.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's a really good crowd," Young said. "It's always a great crowd. I mean, they show a lot of love and support to the city. I mean, you see that it's a lot of love to them. So, it's great to see.

"Sports is all about culture. Atlanta embraces every sport. We're fortunate to have a lot of sports in our city. Not every city gets that opportunity. So, I think the city really embraces that and accepts that it's big part of our culture, for sure."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Young added: "I've got a lot friends who are good at it [soccer]. I've been to a few games overseas and just became a big fan of it. I've never been really good at it, so it's hard for me to love something I'm not good at. And I"m just a fan of some of these guys that are really good at it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The support and visibility that Atlanta United have garnered from the visit and the comments of the NBA star will help them out in the future.

WHAT NEXT? Atlanta United next faces off against New York City FC at Yankee Stadium as they keep their hunt for the top spot on. As for Trae Young, he is attempting to guide the Hawks into the NBA playoffs and give local fans even more to cheer about.

