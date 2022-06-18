Nayef Aguerd’s farewell to Rennes as Moroccan is linked with Premier League move

The African international said goodbye to the club he has been at since 2020 ahead of a potential move to England

Nayef Aguerd has announced his departure from Rennes after posting a farewell message to the French top-flight side.

The 36-year-old defender joined the Red and Blacks on August 14, 2020, for an undisclosed fee believed to be between €4m and €5m.

Nevertheless, he has bid the Roazhon Park giants goodbye after two years with the Ligue 1 campaigners.

The Morocco international provided confirmation that he is on his way out of the after sending a goodbye message to the club via social media.

"It is with great emotion that I announce that I played my last match under the colours [against] of Lille," Aguerd wrote on Twitter.

"Between the discovery of the Champions League together, the qualification for the Conference League last season, the snatch in the Europa League this season, the boiling atmospheres of Roazhon Park against PSG, Lyon, Leicester or Olympique Marseille, I leave the club.

“It’s a difficult decision as I have spent exceptional times here since my arrival at the club in August 2020.”

Aguerd scored his first goal for the club in a friendly against Nice, albeit, the game ended in a 3–2 defeat. In September 2020, the African star netted his maiden league goal in a 4–2 victory versus Nimes.

“I would like to thank from the bottom of my heart all the components of the club,” he continued.

“My teammates with whom I have fought 80 fights over the past two seasons and who are and will remain for me a second family.

“The shareholder, Mr Pinault, who allows the club to grow day by day and to be respected not only in France but also on the European scene. Club management: Nicolas Holveck to whom I wish the greatest victory in his constant fight against illness and Olivier Cloarec with whom our paths have followed each other since 2018 in Dijon.

“Florian Maurice who came to pick me up in Dijon and for whom words are not enough to describe our relationship, it’s not enough, Julien Stéphan, Bruno Génésio and all of their staff, two very high-level coaches both in football and human terms.

“All of the club’s employees who allowed us to work in an extremely healthy environment I gave everything from the start to the last day in matches and in training, on and off the pitch and will be your supporter. I sincerely wish you the best. Forever Nayef.”

In the 2021-22 campaign, the Atlas Lion featured in 31 league games with two goals to his credit from his defensive duties.

West Ham United and Newcastle United have been rumoured to be interested in Aguerd.