Navas revelling in the company of 'extraordinary' Mbappe at PSG

He may be a newcomer at Parc des Princes, but the goalkeeper is already impressed with his team-mate's talent and selflessness

Kylian Mbappe's willingness to work for the team has made a strong impression with team-mate Keylor Navas.

Goalkeeper Navas joined the champion on transfer deadline day in September, penning a four-year deal in the French capital.

The 32-year-old was a three-time winner at , so it is hoped his pedigree at the highest level of European football can help a talent-stacked squad under Thomas Tuchel take an extra step in the competition.

Mbappe has eight goals in nine appearances across all competitions this season and the 20-year-old's presence in the attack gives Navas plenty of reasons for optimism.

"He is a very young player who does extraordinary things for his age," the international told a news conference ahead of Friday's Ligue 1 game against .

"In addition to what we already know, and what we can see, he puts his talent at the disposal of the team, with good qualities of movement and always the right gestures."

15 – Youngest players to score 15 goals in Champions League:



Kylian Mbappé – 20 years & 306 days



Lionel Messi – 21 y & 288 d



Raul – 22 y & 163 d



Early. #BRUPSG

Following Gianluigi Buffon's return to and Alphonse Areola's move in the opposite direction to Madrid, Navas has settled quickly into life as PSG's number one.

"I've been here for several weeks now. My adaptation is going very well - at the club, with my teammates but also in this championship," he said.

"I am happy. The results follow and we progress on a daily basis. I came with humility, but with the desire to bring something.

"I want to bring my leadership to the field and help everyone move forward."

PSG head into the 12th round of fixtures in Ligue 1 with an eight-point advantage over at the top of the table, having won nine and lost two of their games so far this season.