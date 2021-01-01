Nasreddine Nabi: Why new Yanga SC coach will miss Azam FC clash

The Jangwani giants reveal why their coach from Tunisia will not be available to handle the team against the ‘Ice Cream Makers’

Yanga SC will face rivals Azam FC without their new coach Nasreddine Nabi in a Mainland Premier League on Sunday.

Goal can exclusively reveal despite the Tunisian tactician being unveiled three days ago to replace fired Burundian Cedric Kaze, he will not be allowed to take charge of the team during the derby at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium because his paperwork has not been processed.

Yanga media officer Hassan Bumbuli has confirmed to Goal assistant coach Juma Mwambusi, who has already overseen four matches since the exit of Kaze, will be in charge of the team during the match.

“Our new coach will not be able to take charge of the team against Azam on Sunday because we have a few logistic issues that have not been sorted,” Bumbuli told Goal on Friday.

“We are still waiting for his paperwork to be done, you know we only unveiled him on Tuesday and some of these papers, you are required to request them online, and we have done so but now waiting for the process to be completed.

“So for now, we only had Thursday and today [Friday] to chase the papers, and then the next day is a weekend and it means it will not be possible to have them ready and remember all the work is also done in Dodoma town, and if he leaves today, then he will not be able to secure the papers in readiness for Sunday.

“I am certain the coach will not be available for the Sunday game and Mwambusi will continue to take charge, but I am optimistic he will be available for next matches after the Azam game, we are doing everything as the office to make sure all his paperwork is completed in time so we can have him join the team.”

Nabi was recently in charge of Sudanese giants Al-Merrikh but he was let go after just three games at the club and his exit came after they had secured a 0-0 draw against Yanga's rivals Simba SC in the Caf Champions League.

Ahead of the Azam match, Bumbuli has maintained they won't be satisfied with anything but a win against the ‘Ice Cream Makers’ insisting their target is to win the league title this season.

“We started our preparations for the Azam game immediately after we beat Gwambina 3-0 and our focus has already shifted to the Sunday game and we all know how difficult Azam is, it is a big team, they have good players, and they also prepare well when they know they are facing Yanga,” Bumbuli continued.

“We know they always up their preparations when they come up against us, but we are also ready to deal with them, we know a win against them will push them down in the table and will also push our intentions to cement our top position and also remain in contention to win the title.”

The Jangwani giants are topping the 18-team table with 57 points from 26 matches while rivals Simba are second on 55 points from 23 matches and Azam are third on 51 points from 27 matches.