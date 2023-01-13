Napoli vs Juventus: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Napoli against Juventus on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Serie A heavyweights Napoli and Juventus will face each other in a mouth-watering battle at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Friday.

Napoli are unbeaten in their last two Serie A matches against Juventus (W1 D1), last recording a longer unbeaten streak against the Bianconeri in 2011 (five, with Walter Mazzarri in charge). It is a contest between the best attack (39 goals for Napoli) and the best defence (seven goals conceded for Juventus) in Serie A and all eyes will be on the duel between the Juve centre-backs and in-form Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen.

This will be Massimiliano Allegri's 450th match in Serie A as a manager as he becomes the eighth coach to reach this milestone. His opposite number, Luciano Spalletti, is also on the verge of a significant milestone as he is only one win away from equalling Carlo Ancelotti's 275 wins in Serie A, while Allegri is on 273. If Juventus get the three points they will cut short Napoli's lead at the top to just four points after 18 matchdays.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Napoli vs Juventus: Date & kick-off time

Game: Napoli vs Juventus Date: January 13, 2023 Kick-off: 2:45pm ET / 7:45pm BST / 1:15am IST (Jan 14) Venue: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples

How to watch Napoli vs Juventus on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

In the UK, the clash between Juventus and Inter can be watched live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate with live streaming available on the BT Player.

In India, the Sports18 Network has the broadcast rights for Serie A games, with steaming on Jio Cinema.

Napoli team news and squad

There are no injury concerns for Napoli and Spalletti will have the luxury to pick his strongest XI for the top-of-the-table clash.

Elif Elmas impressed against Sampdoria and so he could be retained in the starting XI ahead of Piotr Zielinski. The front three could comprise of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Oshimhen and Matteo Politano.

Possible Napoli XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Kim Min-jae, Rrahmani, Olivera; Zambo Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia

Position Players Goalkeepers Meret, Idasiak, Marfella, Sirigu Defenders Kim, Ostigard, Jesus, Olivera, Rui, Di Lorenzo, Zanoli, Rrahmani Midfielders Anguissa, Lobotka, Demme, Ndombele, Zedadka, Zielinski, Elmas, Gaetano, Kvaratskhelia, Zerbin, Lozano Forwards Raspadori, Osimhen, Simeone, Politano

Juventus team news and squad

Juventus have a long list of injuries as they are going to miss Dusan Vlahovic (groin), Paul Pogba (knee), Leonardo Bonucci (tendon) and Juan Cuadrado (knee). Mattia De Sciglio and Bremer are also doubtful.

Danilo, Daniele Rugani, and Federico Gatti could form the three-man backline. Federico Chiesa might be handed a start with Angel Di Maria also fit and available for selection.

Possible Juventus XI: Szczesny; Danilo, Rugani, Gatti; McKennie, Rabiot, Locatelli, Chiesa, Kostic; Di Maria, Milik