Napoli vs AC Milan: Will Osimhen’s big-game frustration finally end?

Victor Osimhen’s potential and ability are not in doubt, and anyone criticising the forward in that regard has not been following the Nigerian’s development through the years and, especially, in the last three seasons.

What has somewhat gone unnoticed, however, is the little decisiveness or absence of a clinical edge in games against the so-called top sides.

Admittedly, injuries, since he joined Napoli almost two years back, have ruled out the Nigerian from some of these games, yet there is a feeling he is yet to show the necessary match-winning quality Neapolitans expected when he signed from Lille in 2020.

Getty

Several frustrating lay-offs, a couple of them ruling him out for extended periods, have seen the 23-year-old miss no less than eight fixtures against the clubs that ended last season in the top seven—Inter and AC Milan, Atalanta, Juventus, Lazio and Roma.

Be that as it may, Osimhen has faced off with the aforementioned sides 13 times — starting nine — but his only goal contributions came against Atalanta, the very first of these fixtures in October 2020, and vs Lazio in late April, scoring the Partenopei’s fifth in a 5-2 success.

Even though last season produced two goals, the forward has fired blanks in all five starts this term, calling into question the striker’s consistency against the big clubs.

Getty

In truth, the absence of goals has not been for the want of trying.

There have been 19 shot attempts altogether against Juventus, Roma, Inter (twice) and Lazio, although none have resulted in a goal for the tenacious frontman. An average of 3.8 shots per game against these sides is an improvement to last season where he shot at goal only 12 times from eight games, averaging a measly 1.5 efforts in 2020/21.

While clear-cut chances have still been few and far between this term, the forward has had moments against Roma at Stadio Olimpico — missing his side’s best chances and hitting the woodwork — and against Inter in mid-February, where he proved to be a handful and won his team a fifth-minute penalty.

However, that showing at home to Inter did not prevent Osimhen from receiving some criticism in the Italian press, with the absence of a killer instinct alluded to after the 1-1 draw against the Nerazzurri.

Getty

That stalemate felt like an opportunity missed for the side from Naples, although the inconsistency of both Milan clubs means Napoli were the big winners last weekend when a late Fabian Ruiz strike at Lazio saw the league challengers claim a 2-1 success.

Nevertheless, the victory over old boss Maurizio Sarri was the latest game in which Osimhen has not been decisive, adding to the scrutiny before Sunday night’s visit of Stefano Pioli’s men.

Luciano Spalletti has thrown down the gauntlet, enjoining his players to take advantage of games against the sides they are in competition with for the Scudetto.

“These head-to-head games depend on many factors, so the opposition may do better than us, but they cannot be more motivated,” the Napoli boss stated in his pre-match press conference.

Article continues below

Getty

“I have no problem saying what our objectives are. We want to challenge with everything we’ve got, knowing there is a great deal at stake, that we have the possibility of making our careers immortal.

“I already said last week, we can either be forgotten or remembered forever.”

Osimhen’s manner is never devoid of enthusiasm, evidenced by his on-field drive and tenacity. Now he needs to prove his worth against top-level opposition in Serie A and demonstrate that he can be the difference-maker in these games.