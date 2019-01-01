Napoli sign Fenerbahce midfielder Elmas in €16m deal

Carlo Ancelotti has already brought in defender Kostas Manolas this summer, but he may not be finished spending just yet

Eljif Elmas has joined side from , the Turkish club have announced.

Turkish giants Fenerbahce have announced the North Macedonia international has joined the Italian club for €16 million (£14m/$18m), as well as €1.5m in performance-based bonuses.

Fenerbahce will also receive a maximum of €1.5m if Napoli sell Elmas in the future.

The 19-year-old had been linked with Napoli throughout the transfer window, and he will now fill the midfield void left by Amadou Diawara's transfer to and Marko Rog's proposed switch to .

"Eljif, who wears our uniform at a young age and who is proud of being a supporter of Fenerbahce, carries our coat of arms with his potential and loyalty to our colours. Wish you a future full of success," Fenerbahce said in a statement.



"We believe that our footballer will represent Fenerbahce and our country in the best way in his new team."

Elmas joined Fenerbahce from North Macedonian side Rabotnicki in 2017.

He scored four goals in 29 league appearances last season as Fenerbahce finished sixth in the Super Lig.

The midfielder rejected the opportunity to represent , and instead made his North Macedonia debut in a 2018 World Cup qualifier against at the age of 17.

He scored his first goals for his country with a brace in a 3-1 qualifier win over Latvia earlier this year.

The transfer was expected as Napoli had been chasing Elmas for some time, while the midfielder was left out of Fenerbahce's recent pre-season tour of .

Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti has already spent big this summer, bringing in Greek defender Kostas Manolas from Serie A rivals Roma for €36 million (‎£32m/$41m).

And he is also chasing 's James Rodriguez, who is reportedly keen to reunite with his former manager.

Napoli finished 11 points off champions last season, and Ancelotti knows the club must continue to bring in quality players if they are to close the gap at the top.

winger Nicolas Pepe and 's Mauro Icardi have also been linked with a move to Napoli in recent weeks as Ancelotti looks to bolster his attacking options for the upcoming season.