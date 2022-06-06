Napoli's Osimhen transfer would cost Arsenal around £80 million - Campbell

The Gunners have been linked with a move for the 23-year-old and the former striker believes his signature will be an expensive one

Ex-Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes Mikel Arteta's side will have to pay about £80million to stand a chance of signing Victor Osimhen from Serie A outfit Napoli.

The Nigeria forward joined the Italian team in 2021 and still has three years remaining in his current deal with the club.

The Gunners have shown interest in the 23-year-old, who scored 18 goals for his club in 32 matches across all competitions in the recently concluded campaign.

"He [Osimhen] will cost Arsenal at least £80million," Campbell said as quoted by Football Insider 247.

"Let us be honest, he has not done himself any harm scoring the goals he did last season. He has played brilliantly.

"Osimhen is lightning quick, can hold the ball up but can head it as well. He attacks the ball pretty well."

The 52-year-old believes the aforementioned qualities make Osimhen's signature an expensive one, and went on to compare him with AS Roma forward Tammy Abraham, who joined the club at the start of the season from Chelsea.

"A striker like that, an all-rounder, is going to be expensive. Tammy Abraham and Osimhen have similar qualities," Campbell continued.

"You can see the kind of player Arsenal are going for. You’re going to get no change out of £80million if you go for Osimhen."

Osimhen is currently with Nigeria preparing for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principe.

The Super Eagles also have Cyriel Dessers of KRC Genk, who scored 10 goals while on loan with Feyenoord, in the Europa Conference League as an option to lead the line.

The Dutch side reached the final but lost to Roma by a solitary goal.

Article continues below

After playing the Leone Stars on Thursday at Abuja Stadium, Nigeria will be away at Agadir Stadium, where they will take on The Falcons and True Parrots Team.



Guinea-Bissau are the other team in Group A.