Napoli’s Osimhen reveals why he likes to silence critics, picks Drogba as his idol

The 23-year-old Super Eagle explains the reason he always takes on his critics head on and picks the best goal so far in his career

Nigeria international Victor Osimhen has revealed his motivating factor in his career is when he strives to silence his critics.

The 23-year-old, who currently turns out for Napoli in Serie A, is currently with the Super Eagles squad preparing for their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Sierra Leone in Abuja National Stadium on Thursday.

Asked what motivates him in his career, the former Lille forward told NFF TV as quoted by Punch: “Silencing my critics. One thing I want people to understand is that footballers are also human beings and most of the things they post, we see them.

“A lot of people go to comment sections to demoralise us and we see these things. Someone once said I won’t play football again, that my career would end at the national youth level.

“So, when I see these things, people don’t know that the more you try and talk down on me, I will always prove you wrong and that’s the best part of my career. For me, anyone can say anything they want to, but once I’ve silenced my critics, that’s the end.”

Meanwhile, Osimhen also named Chelsea legend Didier Drogba as his childhood idol.

“My childhood idol is Didier [Drogba],” added Osimhen.

He also picked his best goal in his career so far as the one he scored against Chelsea while turning out for Lille in a Champions League fixture on October 2, 2019.

“The goal moment I cherished was when I scored against Chelsea. The feeling was special because I know a lot of my friends that are Chelsea fans, and before the game, they texted me that they don’t care if Chelsea wins, as long as I scored,” Osimhen explained why the goal remains his best so far.

“They wanted me to actualise my dream and that’s one of the best moments in my career.”

Osimhen helped the Partenopei to finish third in the Serie A table with 79 points from 38 matches. He was the team’s top scorer with 14 goals and chipped in with two assists.

After facing Leone Stars, the Super Eagles will travel for their matchday two fixture against Sao Tome Principe at Stade Adrar on June 13.