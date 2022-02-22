Napoli manager Spalletti congratulates Osimhen after Serie A draw away to Cagliari

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti has acknowledged the effort put in by Nigeria international Victor Osimhen and midfielder Fabian Ruiz in the 1-1 draw with Cagliari in the Serie A outing on Monday.

It was the hosts who scored first after Gaston Pereiro converted Alessandro Deiola's assist in the 58th minute. However, Mario Rui assisted Osimhen for the equaliser with three minutes to go.

The Naples charges had played away to Nou Camp in the Europa League assignment and the tactician explained why he was glad to take a point.

"We take the draw with favour because we have never had the game in hand," Spalletti told the club's official website.

"We probably would have deserved even less than what Cagliari showed. We were penalized by the absences but we weren't even able to express what we could.

"After the matches in Europe, it may happen that you don't have the necessary energy. We can also be happy today [Monday] for the result because it was a challenge that got complicated and has never been easy for us.

"Unfortunately, we never managed to be complete. When it seems that the squad is in place, we always lose some men. But I have to congratulate those who, despite the ailments, have entered like Osimhen and Fabian.

"It is trivial to say that today we would have wanted success in every way, but unfortunately we did not succeed. I cannot tell the boys anything, because I know their availability and today everyone has done what was possible.

"In this moment of the championship, all the races are difficult even for those who are ahead in the classification. Now we have other important appointments and we hope to be able to face them with all the men available."

Article continues below

After the draw, Napoli are third on the table with 54 points, two less than leaders AC Milan while the defending champions Inter Milan come in second with 54 points as well, but have a superior goal difference.

On Thursday, Napoli will be at home in the second leg against Barcelona.