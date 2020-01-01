Napoli defender Koulibaly 'dreamed of duel with Barcelona’s Messi'

The towering centre-back will go up against the diminutive forward at the Camp Nou on Saturday night

defender Kalidou Koulibaly is anticipating the Round of 16 second leg tie with at the Camp Nou, exclaiming he dreamt of duels with Argentine superstar Lionel Messi.

The Senegalese centre-back was absent from the first leg at the San Paolo because of a hamstring injury. The match was played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic and ended in a 1-1 draw.

Ahead of the return leg in the Catalan capital, Koulibaly is very well aware that collective responsibility will be key if they are to dispose of the former European champions.

"I also dreamed of the duel with Messi, however, we have to think as a team,” Koulibaly told Sky Sports Italia as reported by Corriere del Mezzogiorno.

“Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba have also recovered. I will give 400% to win this match and give joy to the fans.”

Napoli finished the season in seventh spot but do have a place in the guaranteed after beating league champions via penalties in the final.

Prior to a league match against , which Napoli won 2-0, Koulibaly also emphasised the need for a strong mentality in dealing with Quique Setien’s side.

“Now we have three more games that must be played to the maximum strength in order to be ready for the Champions League challenge,” the 29-year-old told Radio Kiss Kiss.

“We must grow and above all improve our mentality. We are not afraid and we will try to face Barcelona on equal terms to play for qualification until the end.”

Koulibaly as always, remains one of the most talked-about players in the transfer market and the likes of , , and also Barcelona have been rumoured to have the former man on their wishlist.

However, no offer has been made for the player according to sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli.

“At this moment, we haven’t received any offers,” Giuntoli told DAZN.

“Koulibaly had important offers in the past and a great deal of interest, but we are in no rush to make decisions.

“We consider our players important and will discuss the situation with them.”