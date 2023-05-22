'It's been brewing for a long time' - Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti hints at imminent exit amid reports of fallout with Aurelio De Laurentiis

Luciano Spalletti hinted that his future with Napoli is decided and that an exit from the club after this season is imminent.

Spalletti hints at imminent Napoli exit

Fallout with Napoli president De Laurentiis

Napoli beat Inter on Sunday

WHAT HAPPENED? The 64-year-old tactician, who guided Napoli to their first Scudetto in 33 years, is apparently on his way out of the club after this season. After beating Inter 3-1 in a Serie A clash on Sunday, Spalletti once again hinted that his departure from the club is decided.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters after the game, Spalletti said, "The matter has been decided, you don’t change your mind every day. It is a situation that has been brewing for a long time.

"When you work from morning to night, some matters tend to mature in your mind, because you have to put this spectacle on all the time. If you are not convinced that you can give everything these people deserve, it’s right to think it over. You think it over, you arrive at a conclusion and then you stick with it. This is not something that just fell from the sky out of nowhere."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Earlier Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis refused to speak on Spalletti's future while addressing the media over the team's pre-season camp which could be held in Trentino, Italy next season. Reports in the past suggested that the Napoli boss had a fallout with the club president.

WHAT NEXT FOR NAPOLI? The newly-crowned Serie A champions will next take on Bologna on May 28.