Namungo FC vs Simba SC: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Msimbazi giants will be keen to end the season on a high on the day they will be coronated for winning a fourth straight title

Simba SC will take on Namungo FC in their final match of the 2020-21 Mainland Premier League season on Sunday.

Apart from going for maximum points, the Wekundu wa Msimbazi will use the match at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium to receive the trophy for this campaign from Tanzania Premier League Board.

Simba wrapped up their fourth straight title with two matches to spare after beating Coastal Union 2-0 last Wednesday.

Game Namungo FC vs Simba SC Date Sunday, July 18, 2021 Time 16:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on Azam TV.

Squads & Team News

Position Namungo FC squad Goalkeepers Lucas Chembeja, Jonathan Nahimana, and Adjiguesena Balora. Defenders Frank Magingi, Kalos Kirenge, Hamisi Fakhi, Stephen Duah, Edward Manyama, Jafari Mohamed, Amani Kyata, Rogers Gabriel, Mohamed Abubakar, Daniel Rocket, Hamisi Kombako, Erick Kwizera and Ibrahim Ali. Midfielders Fredy Tangalo, Shiza Kichuya, Lucas Kikoti, Hashim Manyanya, Abeid Athuman, Hamisi Halifa, Idd Kipagwile, and Jamali Dulazi. Forwards Stephen Sey, Bigirimana Blaise, Frank Mkumbo, Adam Salamba, Reliants Lusajo.

Namungo have confirmed all their players will be available to face the Msimbazi giants in their final fixture of the season.

Probable XI for Namungo FC: Chembeja, Kirenge, Duah, Manyama, Kombako, Kwizera, Kichuya, Dulazi, Sey, Blaise, Lusajo.

Position Simba SC squad Goalkeepers Ally Juma, Aishi Manula, and Beno Kakolanya. Defenders Shomari Kapombe, Joash Onyango, David Kameta, Hussein Mohamed, Gadiel Michael, Erasto Nyoni, Pascal Wawa, Kennedy Juma, Ibrahim Mohamed. Midfielders Chris Mugalu, Bernard Morrison, Mzamiru Yassin, Hassan Dilunga, Clatous Chama, Luis Miquissone, Larry Bwalya, Said Juma, Taddeo Lwanga. Forwards Miraji Athuman, Ibrahim Ajibu, John Bocco, and Meddie Kagere.

Simba assistant coach Selemani Matola has maintained they will go for nothing less than a win against Namungo.

“We know people think we don’t want to win the match now that we have been crowned champions, I want to assure our fans that we will play to win the game and they should come in large numbers to witness the trophy presentation,” Matola told Goal.

“It will be the day for the fans and they should come and cheer the boys to victory.”

Probable XI for Simba SC: Manula, Onyango, Kapombe, Wawa, Hussein, Lwanga, Bwalya, Mzamiru, Bocco, Mugalu, Miquissone.