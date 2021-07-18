Namungo FC vs Simba SC: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Simba SC will take on Namungo FC in their final match of the 2020-21 Mainland Premier League season on Sunday.
Apart from going for maximum points, the Wekundu wa Msimbazi will use the match at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium to receive the trophy for this campaign from Tanzania Premier League Board.
Simba wrapped up their fourth straight title with two matches to spare after beating Coastal Union 2-0 last Wednesday.
|Game
|Namungo FC vs Simba SC
|Date
|Sunday, July 18, 2021
|Time
|16:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on Azam TV.
|Tanzania TV channel
|Online stream
|Azam TV
|NONE
|Outside (Tanzania) TV channel
|Online stream
|Azam TV
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Namungo FC squad
|Goalkeepers
|Lucas Chembeja, Jonathan Nahimana, and Adjiguesena Balora.
|Defenders
|Frank Magingi, Kalos Kirenge, Hamisi Fakhi, Stephen Duah, Edward Manyama, Jafari Mohamed, Amani Kyata, Rogers Gabriel, Mohamed Abubakar, Daniel Rocket, Hamisi Kombako, Erick Kwizera and Ibrahim Ali.
|Midfielders
|Fredy Tangalo, Shiza Kichuya, Lucas Kikoti, Hashim Manyanya, Abeid Athuman, Hamisi Halifa, Idd Kipagwile, and Jamali Dulazi.
|Forwards
|Stephen Sey, Bigirimana Blaise, Frank Mkumbo, Adam Salamba, Reliants Lusajo.
Namungo have confirmed all their players will be available to face the Msimbazi giants in their final fixture of the season.
Probable XI for Namungo FC: Chembeja, Kirenge, Duah, Manyama, Kombako, Kwizera, Kichuya, Dulazi, Sey, Blaise, Lusajo.
|Position
|Simba SC squad
|Goalkeepers
|Ally Juma, Aishi Manula, and Beno Kakolanya.
|Defenders
|Shomari Kapombe, Joash Onyango, David Kameta, Hussein Mohamed, Gadiel Michael, Erasto Nyoni, Pascal Wawa, Kennedy Juma, Ibrahim Mohamed.
|Midfielders
|Chris Mugalu, Bernard Morrison, Mzamiru Yassin, Hassan Dilunga, Clatous Chama, Luis Miquissone, Larry Bwalya, Said Juma, Taddeo Lwanga.
|Forwards
|Miraji Athuman, Ibrahim Ajibu, John Bocco, and Meddie Kagere.
Simba assistant coach Selemani Matola has maintained they will go for nothing less than a win against Namungo.
“We know people think we don’t want to win the match now that we have been crowned champions, I want to assure our fans that we will play to win the game and they should come in large numbers to witness the trophy presentation,” Matola told Goal.
“It will be the day for the fans and they should come and cheer the boys to victory.”
Probable XI for Simba SC: Manula, Onyango, Kapombe, Wawa, Hussein, Lwanga, Bwalya, Mzamiru, Bocco, Mugalu, Miquissone.
Match Preview
While Namungo lost their last assignment 2-1 against Ruvu Shooting, Simba were made to come from a goal down to snatch a 1-1 draw against Azam FC.
In the history of the league, the two teams have only met three times, the first meeting was last season when Simba beat Namungo 3-2 but in the return fixture they played out a 0-0 draw.
In the first round meeting this campaign, Simba collected maximum points after registering a 3-1 win and they will be targeting to seal a double over them.
While Simba are on top of the 18-team table with 80 points from 33 matches, Namungo are placed eighth with 43 points from 33 matches.