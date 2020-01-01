Namungo FC secure sponsorship with SportPesa

The promoted side has secured a lucrative deal with the betting firm as they continue to shine in the league

Namungo FC became the fourth team in the Mainland to get a sponsorship with betting firm SportPesa.

On Tuesday, SportPesa Tanzania signed a one year sponsorship deal worth 120m/ - with debutants Namungo in Dar es Salaam.

With the new deal, Namungo is now the fourth team in the top-flight contest after Simba SC, Young Africans (Yanga SC) and Singida United to be sponsored by the leading gaming company in the country.

Speaking during the occasion, the firm’s Chairman of the Board of Directors Abbas Tarimba said as usual, their aim is to help improve the football standard and make the league competitive.

“As you know, we are the main sponsors of Simba, Yanga and Singida United, which is a clear indication that we target to see much improvement in these teams and make them competitive,” Tarimba is quoted by Daily News.

He added apart from sponsoring the above-mentioned teams, they also provided playing football kits to Polisi Tanzania, which earned promotion into the top-flight this season.

Additionally, Tarimba revealed they have seen it essential to pick Namungo as their partners after being impressed with the performances they are showing in the league.

Article continues below

On his part, Namungo FC Chairman Hassan Zidadu thanked SportPesa for agreeing to sponsor them, while pledging to continue working hard in the unfolding league to meet the standards of the contract.

“Let me take this opportunity to pledge that this season, we are going to clinch either the top-flight league title or the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) silverware.”

Namungo have garnered 28 points after nine wins from 15 matches, one draw and five defeats with their next fixture against defending champions Simba at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday.