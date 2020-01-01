Namungo FC sack Hitimana ahead of Caf Confederation Cup tie against Al-Rabita - Reports

The Burundian has failed to replicate the good performance the club witnessed last season as they are currently ninth after ten games

Mainland side Namungo FC have reportedly parted ways with head coach Thierry Hitimana.

Hitimana’s exit has been linked with poor results in the ongoing campaign where they have registered four wins, two draws and four losses.

Namungo are currently ninth with 14 points and the struggle has come at a time they are preparing to tackle Al-Rabita of Sudan in the Caf Confederation Cup preliminary round encounter.

The Tanzanian outfit will host their rivals at home first, in a two-legged round which will be held between November 27 and 29.

Hitimana led the club to a top-five finish last season and went all the way to the final stage of the Azam tournament.

They were defeated in the final by Simba SC and earned the Confederation Cup slot by virtue of being the domestic competition finalist as Wekundu wa Msimbazi lifted the trophy as well as the league title.

The Burundian coach had expressed optimism Namungo will overcome their domestic struggle before facing Al Rabita later in the month.

“We have started some homework on the opponents and in the coming days, I will analyse how we will play against them [Al Rabita] in order to come up with a game plan,” Hitimana told IPP Media on Tuesday.

“You know international games need proper preparations and we have done exactly that.”

He also shared his views on why the club was struggling.

“We did not have enough time to prepare for the league and this was due to so many factors that included the coronavirus pandemic. It affected us a lot,” he concluded.

“We will bounce back and come strong and I am very sure of that. I know it is not going to be easy but with the support of everyone, that is very possible to recover fast.”

Namungo’s communication officer Kindamba Namlia echoed Hitimana’s sentiments on their readiness to face the Sudanese side.

“We are not doing well in the league but that does not mean we will not perform in the Caf Confederation Cup,” Kindamba said.

“Let me assure you that the team will be ready for all the Caf assignments.”

Namungo strengthened the squad by signing Steven Sey, Shiza Kichuya, Amani Kyata, Haruna Shamte, Frank Maginge, Fred Tangalu and Jaferry Mohamed before the 2020/21 season began in September.