Namungo FC qualify for Caf Confederation Cup before FA Cup final

The fourth-placed team will join the continental big boys for the first time in their history after Yanga SC's defeat to Simba SC on Sunday

Namungo FC are set to represent in the Caf Confederation Cup even without kicking a ball in the final.

The winner of the domestic Cup usually gets full rights to play in Africa's second-tier club competition. On Saturday, the fourth-placed side managed to get a slim 1-0 win over Sahare All-Stars to secure their place in the final.

On Sunday, Simba SC qualified for the last two after defeating Yanga SC 4-1 in the Kariakoo Derby played at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam. Having won the Tanzania Mainland League, Wekundu wa Msimbazi grabbed the chance to play in the Caf .

Since the Sven Vandenbroeck-led charges cannot play in the two competitions simultaneously, Namungo will get the chance despite the outcome in the final.

This will be the first time for the club to play in the continental assignment in their competition. Last season, Azam FC, who won the FA Cup, and KMC, who finished fourth on the league table, played in the Confederation Cup.

By the time, Tanzania had accumulated 18 points in the continental assignment and were placed in 12th position, and as a result, were eligible to field four teams; two in the Champions League and two for the second-tier competition.

Charles Manyama scored for Namungo with 10 minutes to go to seal the final berth on Saturday. The two teams had played to a goalless draw in the first half and many had expected the match to go all the way to the shootout.

In the Kariakoo Derby, goals from Gerson Fraga, Clatous Chama, Luis Miquissone and Muzamiru Yassin were enough to make Simba fans smile wide at a half-packed stadium.

The Jangwani side scored their consolation goal courtesy of Fei Toto. It was the third time the two teams were meeting this season. Either team has now won once, with the other game ending in a draw.

"I think we were not the best team today [Sunday], and we did not deserve to win and to protect my players, I want to assume responsibility of this defeat," Yanga coach Luc Eymael told Goal after the match.

"It was a very sad day for our fans, our sponsors, and all members and players and the technical staff, it is a very sad day and I want to apologise to all of them on behalf of the players but unfortunately it is the worst day for us.

"Now we see if we are really men, if we can bounce back, unfortunately, this game is finished, we cannot play it again, we have to see if we can bounce back and finish second on the league table and we have to take some positives from this defeat."