Namungo FC keen to keep coach Thiery after demands to leave

The Lindi-based club have openly stated they will do everything possible to keep their wantaway coach for next season

Namungo FC have come out to claim that their coach Hitimana Thiery will not leave the club despite expressing his desire to quit.

On Tuesday, Thiery openly stated he was ready to discuss terms with any club showing interest in his services, and disclosed he was yet to agree on new terms with current club Namungo.

"For now, let's wait until the league's season ends and thereafter, I can make a good judgment about my future, but offers from other teams are welcome," Thiery was quoted saying.

The statement has forced Namungo, through their chairman Hassan Zidadu, to speak on the matter, with the club maintaining they would like to keep him at the helm of the club because he has achieved beyond expectations in his two-year stay.

“We wanted to stretch his contract before the end of the season but he denied that we should talk about it when the season is over and for now, we are just waiting for that time to come,” Zidadu is quoted by Daily News.

“Our agreement with him was to make sure the team remains in the league and finish in the top 10, but he has driven it into the top five which is beyond what we predicted.”

Zidadu added that even if he demands a two or three-year contract extension, they will not hesitate to fulfil it while stressing the decision is in the coach's hands.

The Burundian tactician has positively established himself at the Lindi-based club, so no wonder they are fourth on the Mainland ladder with 50 points from 29 games.