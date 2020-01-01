Namungo FC draw against Tanzania Prisons, Singida United register rare win

The matches were among six encounters that were staged on Saturday as the Mainland League edged closer to the end

Namungo FC played to a 1-1 draw against Prisons during a Mainland tie on Saturday.

Namungo are involved in a second-place finish race against Yanga SC and Azam FC but the latest draw may end up proving costly at the end of the season.

Namungo took the lead in the 43rd minute when Edward Manyana scored the opener after the first 40 minutes failed to yield a goal.

Tanzania Prisons fought hard and were duly rewarded in the 64th minute when Samson Mbangula equalised to ensure the tie ended in a draw.

With three matches remaining, Namungo are third with 64 points behind Yanga who have 67 points and Azam FC who are third with two fewer points than Yanga.

Prisons are 11th with 45 points after 36 matches.

Kinondoni Municipal Council's (KMC FC) resurgence continued after they managed to pick yet another win against Mtibwa Sugar.

Ramadhan Kapera’s 56th-minute goal ensured the Dar es Salaam-based club picked maximum points away from home.

KMC, with 46 points and standing in 10th position, have five more points than their Saturday opponents who have played the same number of matches so far.

KMC started picking wins and rose up the ladder after a poor start into the current season which also saw Ugandan coach Jackson Mayanja sacked.

Mbeya City registered a 1-0 win away from home against Ndanda FC. Samson Mandeleke scored the only goal that separated the two sides four minutes after the start of the second half.

Mbeya City, 12th with 42 points, are fighting hard to rise above the relegation zone and the win means they have recorded four victories in the last six matches.

Singida United, who are facing an imminent drop as they sit at the bottom, fought to register a 2-0 win over Ruvu Shooting.

United have lost the last five matches and the win over Ruvu Shooting who are among the mid-table sides may not count much given they now have 18 points after 35 matches.

Their winning goals were scored by Seiri Arigumaho in the seventh minute and Ramadhan Hashimu in the 60th minute.

Meanwhile, Biashara United and Coastal Union fought to a 1-1- draw. Ramadhan Chombo scored Biashara United’s goal while Ayub Lyanga equalised for the visitors.

Finally, goals from Sixtus Sabilo and Marcel Kaheza handed Polisi Tanzania a 2-1 win over Kagera Sugar.

Sugar’s goal was scored through Iddy Mobby’s own goal in the 18th minute.