Namungo FC coach Thiery ready for offers as future remains uncertain

The Lindi-based club’s coach offers himself to any club that is willing to use his services in the Mainland League

Namungo FC coach Hitimana Thiery has openly stated he is ready to discuss terms with any club showing interest in his services.

The Burundian tactician has positively established himself at the Lindi-based club so no wonder his side currently sits fourth on the Mainland ladder with 50 points from 29 games.

Thiery has disclosed he is yet to agree on terms with his current employer Namungo.

"For now, let's wait until the league's season ends and thereafter, I can make a good judgment about my future, but offers from other teams are welcome," Thiery is quoted by Daily News.

Talking about his success at the club, the coach said the desire to keep players who helped the team to be promoted into the top-flight is one of the contributing factors to their existing good performance.

"We did a unique thing with other teams by deciding not to let go of those players who fought hard in the First Division League [FDL]. The same pattern was transferred to the top-flight league hence our success," Thiery continued.

He added his working relationship with the team's leadership has been great.

"Our aim is to maintain the perfect run in the league by winning the remaining matches to scale up the team to the top positions of the standings," Thiery concluded.