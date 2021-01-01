Namungo FC and Ihefu settle for a 1-1 draw in Tanzania Mainland League

Kagera Sugar were also held to a goalless draw away to Mbeya City

Namungo FC have been held to a 1-1 draw with Ihefu in a Tanzania Mainland League match played at the Kasim Majaliwa Stadium in Lindi on Thursday.

Raphael Loth scored for the visitors with Ibrahim Ali replying for the hosts.

The Thursday game was a relief for football lovers in the country after more than a month.

The visitors started the match on a high and after several failed attempts, they managed to get their goal in the 23rd minute. Namungo failed to clear the ball from their danger zone and they ended up conceding a corner.

It was brought in well and after failure by the Ruangwa-based charges to clear the danger, the ball eventually fell to Loth who tapped in from close range and ensure his team went to the break with a lead.

The Tanzania Caf Confederation Cup representatives had to wait until the 62nd minute to equalise.

A long ball from the back was controlled well by Abdulhalim Humoud and he picked the advancing Ali, and the latter unleashed a volley which the goalkeeper could do nothing about.

Despite late pressure by the 2019/20 FA Cup finalists, the debutants held on to get a point on the road.

After the draw, Namungo are 10th on the table with 28 points from 19 matches played. They have won seven matches, drawn as many, and lost five. They have scored 16 goals and conceded as many.

Ihefu are second last with 21 points after 25 games. They have won five matches, drawn six, and lost 14.

In another top-tier assignment, Mbeya City and Kagera Sugar settled for a goalless draw.

Namungo FC XI: Jonathan Nahimana, Miza Kristom, Japhary Mohamed, Frank Magingi, Kalos Protus, Abdulhalim Humoud, Ibrahim Abdallah, Steve Nzigamasabo, Stephen Sey, Lukas Kikoti, Sixtus Sabilo

Article continues below

Subs: Lucas Chembeja, Rogers Gabriel, Hamis Fakhi, Fred Tangalo, Adam Salamba, ErickKwizela, Hashimu Manyanya

Ihefu XI: Deogratius Munish, Omary Kindamba, Hassan Mwasapili, Michael Masinda, Osca Masai, Samwel Onditi, John Kitenga, Raphael Loth, Abeid Heradi, Omary Mponda, Joseph Mahundi

Subs: Isihaka Luhamba, Mando Mkumbwa, Godfrey Kuwanza, Enock Mkanga, Jordan John, Paul Luyungu, Shaban Hamis