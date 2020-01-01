Namungo fall again as Gwambina pick up first win in top-flight football

Mbeya City also managed to get the first point of the season after a goalless draw with city rivals Tanzania Prisons

Namungo FC's inconsistency in the 2020/21 Mainland League season continued after they fell by a solitary goal to Mwadui FC on Saturday.

After a 1-0 win last weekend over Mbeya City, the Caf Confederation Cup representatives would have looked to build on that momentum with another win at home this weekend.

However, a tricky game was on the cards since Mwadui who had gotten off the mark with a 2-0 win against Ihefu FC last time out.

Mwadui started well at Lindi in search of an early goal to put their hosts under pressure. The defenders were caught napping after just seven minutes and Ismail Ally took full advantage of it, leaving Nourdine Balora for dead before tapping the ball into an empty net.

It happened to be the only goal of the match as the Miners made it two wins in as many matches.

This was the second time Namungo lost this season after playing five matches.

Gwambina FC tasted their first win in top-flight football this season after defeating fellow newcomers Ihefu FC 2-0.

Prior to Saturday's match, the hosts had not won any games, and the best they had done was get a draw and lose the remaining three matches.

Emmanuel Kichiba was fouled in a good area after 31 minutes by an Ihefu defender, and the referee handed the hosts a free-kick. The goalkeeper parried the ball but it fell to Meshack Abraham who headed the ball home.

It took Gwambina just three minutes to double the advantage. Poor marking allowed Amos Kadikilo acres of space on the left and the winger fully capitalized on it.

The attacker managed to spot Abraham in a good position, and he passed the ball to him and the latter headed his second of the game to pile more pressure on the visitors.

Despite a spirited performance by Ihefu thereafter, Gwambina stood firm to keep their second clean sheet in five matches, and maximum points.

Meanwhile, bottom-placed Mbeya City finally managed to get a point this season after holding city rivals Prisons to a goalless draw.

