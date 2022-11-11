Nagelsmann reveals Mane faces last-minute scan before the World Cup & insists he won't play 'if he's in pain'

Sadio Mane will have a late scan on his knee to determine if he can play at the World Cup, Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann has said.

Mane injured against Werder Bremen

World Cup hopes now in doubt

Attacker set for scan before tournament

WHAT HAPPENED? Mane sustained a knee injury during Bayern's 6-1 win against Werder Bremen on Tuesday, putting his hopes of representing Senegal in Qatar this month in doubt. Despite this, the forward was still named in his country's squad and he will now undergo an exam to see if he is fit enough to feature.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We'll do another follow-up MRT in 10 days and then we'll see how the healing process is." Nagelsmann told reporters. "It's clear that Senegal would like him to play. But if he's in pain, then he can't play. Medical matters take precedence over sporting matters. That's the way it is with Sadio and with everyone else. We are waiting for the follow-up."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Even if Mane is able to feature at the tournament, he will likely miss Senegal's opening game against Netherlands which takes place on November 21, the same day that he is scheduled to have the MRT scan.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MANE? The 30-year-old will be out for Bayern's final Bundesliga game before the World Cup, as they line up against Schalke on Saturday. After Senegal's opening game against Netherlands, they will face tournament hosts Qatar and then round off the group stage with a game against Ecuador.