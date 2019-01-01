Naby Keita to feature in Egypt friendly, says Guinea coach Paul Put

The Belgian gaffer has revealed that the 24-year-old midfielder will play a part in the upcoming preparatory game against the Pharaohs on Sunday

Guinea coach Paul Put has confirmed that midfielder Naby Keita stands a chance to play against in an international friendly match on June 16.

Back in May, the 24-year-old midfielder suffered a groin injury during a Uefa fixture against that ruled him out of action for the remainder of the season.

Despite worrying updates about Keita's chances to feature at the Afcon, he was named in Guinea's 25-man provisional Afcon squad which he has justified with his timely return from injury.

Keita is expected to arrive in the Moroccan city of Marrakech from Liverpool on Monday evening where he will join the rest of the squad.

“Keita leaves [Liverpool] after training in the morning and arrives Monday [evening],” Put was quoted as saying by Foot224 .

“I put a lot of pressure on Liverpool to [send him] as soon as possible.

“In the end, I said that if Naby does not come now, it will be difficult to put [him on] the list for Afcon. He said he will play against .

Coach Paul Put is expected to name his final 23-man list before the Caf deadline.

Guinea are scheduled to play a friendly game against Benin on Tuesday before rounding up their Afcon preparations in another warm-up game against Egypt on June 16.

The Syli Nationale are drawn in Group B and will play their opening game against Madagascar on June 22, before squaring up against and Burundi, on June 26 and June 30 respectively.