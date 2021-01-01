‘Nabi’s changes at Yanga SC will be felt after 10 days’ – Ntibazonkiza

The striker is confident the Tunisian tactician is capable of making Timu ya Wananchi a successful outfit in a short span

Yanga SC striker Saidi Ntibazonkiza has said head coach Nasreddine Nabi needs at least 10 more days for people to see changes under his reign.

Nabi was appointed to succeed Cedric Kaze and lost his first Premier League game, against Azam FC, and Ntibazonkiza has said the Tunisian will need a few days to make his arrival felt.

“The coach has started well and we will need at least 10 days for people to feel the change. The fans need to support him and support the team generally. I can feel that we are on a path to achieve greatness especially if we keep winning as the coach has demanded,” Ntibazonkiza told Mwanaspoti.

“We have started to feel the change in the team and if you look at how we play against Tanzania Prisons and how we played before he came, there is something you will see in regard to the playstyle.

“The team is settled and is creating chances and I feel we were much better in the game against Tanzania Prisons.”

The second game for Nabi as Yanga coach was a Shield Cup tie against Tanzania Prisons where Timu ya Wannachi picked up a 1-0 victory to book a place in the quarter-finals.

The Burundian international said the game gave them good preparations ahead of the Kariakoo Derby clash against Simba SC on May 8.

“That was a tough game but for now let me say our morale is back and we are ready for the match against Simba. It always feels good to win before you go to face your toughest opponent,” added the striker.

“The match against Tanzania Prisons where a win was hard to get, gave us the perfect preparation.”

Article continues below

The May 8 game will be the third encounter between Yanga and Simba in the year. They met in the first round of the 2020/21 season and drew 1-1 courtesy of goals from Michael Sarpong and Joash Onyango.

They went ahead and met again during the Mapinduzi Cup final which Yanga finally won from the spot-kicks after the tie remained 0-0 at full-time.

It will be the first Kariakoo derby engagement for Ntibazonkiza, who signed for Yanga in the last mini-transfer window.