Nabil Bentaleb ‘disappointed’ by Schalke 04 loss to Manchester City

The Algeria international’s goals could not save the Veltins-Arena outfit from bowing to Pep Guardiola’s men on Wednesday

04 midfielder Nabil Bentaleb has expressed disappointment following his team’s 3-2 defeat to in the first leg of their round of 16 fixture.

With less than five minutes left in Wednesday’s encounter, the Royal Blues gave up their lead to bow to their visitors.

Bentaleb had given the hosts a first-half lead after cancelling Sergio Aguero’s strike with his brace from the penalty spot but the Citizens fought back with Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling staging a dramatic comeback.

The loss dampened Schalke 04’s chances of progressing in the elite European competition but the 24-year-old has urged his teammates to believe and keep fighting.

"Disappointing result yesterday, we must believe and keep fighting," Bentaleb wrote on Instagram.

Domenico Tedesco's men return to league action against 05 on Saturday and Bentaleb will be looking to extend his tally of three goals in 21 appearances this term.