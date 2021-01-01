Nabi: How Yanga SC's Moro, Sarpong and Mnata should be punished

The coach wants the players under disciplinary investigation to have their salaries reduced and be given stern warnings

Yanga SC head coach Nasreddine Nabi has revealed how he would want a number of his players to be punished for disciplinary issues.

Captain Lamine Moro, Metacha Mnata and Michael Sarpong have found themselves rubbing the club the wrong way in recent times and the Tunisian coach prefers that they face a salary deduction as part of their general punishment.

"I have asked the club to deduct their monthly financial rewards and that should be accompanied by a stern warning," Nabi told Mwanaspoti.

On whether Moro will remain the club's captain even after missing a number of games, the coach said he does not plan to take the armband away from the Ghanaian.

"I do not think we will take that action [stripping the defender of the armband]. What is clear is that Moro made a mistake and he has a chance to make amends and he will keep his position," he continued.

"What he needs to assure us is that he has changed and is ready to be a good example for the rest. As a leader, many will always look up to you and observe what you are doing. That is why he made a mistake and he will be punished for that.

"From there, we expect a change that will make him a good example to the rest."

Meanwhile, Nabi stated the previous win should not convince anyone that Yanga is at the level he would want. After previously losing to Azam, Yanga picked a win against JKT Tanzania and progressed to the semi-finals of the Azam Shield Cup where they are scheduled to face Biashara United.

"It is true that we won but that is not enough reason to believe we are at a level that I would want," added Nabi. "There is a lot of work that I must do in order to make the team be at the highest level I wish."

"Although there are some bright aspects, there is still a lot we need to feed the players in order to become better versions of themselves. I am happy that they understand what they are told and what they must do.

"I said before that we have got players who can push this team to a higher level, but that is only possible if we work hard and be hungry for more."

The next league game for Yanga will be a league encounter against Ruvu Shooting.