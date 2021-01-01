Nabi hopeful of better days with Yanga SC after defeat to Azam FC

The 1-0 loss to the Ice Cream Makers was the first game in charve for the Tunisian coach as he took charge of the Jangwani side

Yanga SC head coach Nesreddine Nabi has stated their journey has just started despite losing 1-0 to Azam FC in their last Mainland Premier League game on Sunday.

Prince Dube scored the only goal that downed Nabi's charges in his first game at Jangwani street.

The new coach has acknowledged they made mistakes but are ready to correct them going forward as he starts his journey with the record Tanzanian champions.

"In football, there is no winner that comes out or a goal that is scored without a mistake being committed by the opponent. I took 16 minutes to explain to the players why they need to forget what happened in the previous games and be focused," Nabi told Mwanaspoti.

"Even the technical bench was hurt for losing the first game but this is a journey and we have just started for better. We understand who committed the mistakes and we are ready to correct them. That is why I and my coaches are here; to correct the mistakes that occurred.

"I have let the players relax and focus on the upcoming games."

Yanga will face Tanzania Prisons on Friday in a Shield Cup encounter and the Tunisian coach believes they have studied the opponents well enough to pick up a win at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Sumbawanga.

"We have been assessing their strength, we have learnt quite a number of things and we are going you work on how to counter them. I hope things are going to change for us," added the coach.

Yanga need to be sharp enough when facing Tanzania Prisons and that means Yacouba Sogne and Saido Ntibazonkiza need to up their games. Sogne has scored two goals in the last three games and Ntibazonkiza has scored once and provided an assist.

Should they progress from the Round of 16, Timu ya Wananchi will join Biashara United and Azam in the quarter-finals. Biashara United defeated Premier League rivals Coastal Union and Azam defeated Polisi Tanzania.

The winner of the Shield Cup will win a slot to represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup. This season Namungo represented the East African country by virtue of being the 2019/20 finalists after winners Simba SC already qualified for the Champions League.