Mzozo: Yanga SC have not tabled any offer for Simba SC’s Mohamed

The left-back’s agent says they have not received any offer from Msimbazi giants Yanga for the services of the player

Henry Mzozo the manager of Simba SC defender Hussein Mohamed has dismissed reports rivals Yanga SC have put in a transfer request to sign the player.

Since last week, rumours have been rife on social media that Hussein, who is running down his contract with the Msimbazi giants, was a target for the Jangwani giants and was only waiting to complete his contract before switching his allegiance.

However, Mzozo has now confirmed to Goal that indeed the left-back has only two months left on his contract but no team from Tanzania, including Yanga, has shown interest to sign him.

“In regards to Yanga reports that they want to sign Mohamed, I am only seeing them on social media,” Mzozo told Goal. “I am only hearing people discussing the issue, in fact it is Yanga making the noise and answering themselves, but no one has approached me or the player for his services.

“But if Yanga are interested, it is not a crime, they have a right to sign the player, but I now want to make the work easier for them, the sign-on fee for the player is Tsh100million for one year of service, and his salary is Tsh10million per month, and if it comes down, then we can take Tsh8million.”

Mzozo has further said they are not sure if Simba are interested to extend the players’ stay with them because they have not opened talks over a possible extension despite only two months remaining on his contract.

“His contract will now end in two months’ time and we are waiting for it to end then we see what next, and also make our decision,” Mzozo continued.

“I am not sure if Simba are interested to keep him because in every player they have extended his contract, they always do it six months before it expires for Hussein, they have not done that and it is now two months, so we are not sure if they are really interested to have the player beyond his contract.

“The person Simba sent during that period, we never agreed on anything and he went and never came back, it is now two months to end the contract and they have not returned, we will wait and see but also we have one offer from a big team in South Africa, but I cannot give further details.”

On Sunday, Simba Media Officer Haji Manara stated they will do everything in their power to keep the player, who is also the assistant captain of the team.

Through his Instagram page, Manara wrote: “You are the most sung by Bongo artists for their love for you. You are our captain, [captain], who is loved by everyone in Simba.

Article continues below

“This is the team of your life and this is where you grew up and got your name. You and I joined the club together in the 2014 season and you are my best mate. We have come a long way and we know a lot about the good, bad things, and challenges of this club.

“There is no value for money that will make you leave Simba to go to another club in Tanzania.”

Mohammed has enjoyed a good run of form with the giants and his latest exploits saw him score the only goal as Simba beat Gwambina FC 1-0 to move top of the table with 58 points from 24 matches while Yanga are second on 57 points from 26 outings.