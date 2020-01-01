Mziray: Alliance FC coach calls for fair officiating when league resume

The struggling club's head coach urges referees to be fair throughout the remaining matches so as to have a clear winner

Alliance FC coach Kessy Mziray has called for fair officiating when the Mainland resumes for the remaining matches of the current campaign.

The Tanzanian top-flight was halted in mid-March owing to the coronavirus pandemic but the leagues have been allowed to resume by President John Pombe Magufuli, who cited a decreased number of Covid-19 cases as his reason.

With Alliance among the teams battling to keep their status in the league, Mziray believes with fair officiating, the league will have a deserved winner and teams to be relegated.

More teams

Alliance are 17th on the log from 29 games and will need to win most of their remaining matches to be assured of staying in the top flight.

“What we want is for the teams which are well prepared to emerge winners and those with poor preparations should possibly be relegated to let new teams into the league for next season,” Mziray is quoted as saying by Daily News.

Mziray further said he was not aware of how long the teams will be given by the Football Federation (TFF) and the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) to prepare before the league resumes.

“This is our second season to trade in the top flight league and we have learned many things, but, I strongly believe that my boys will come afresh to finish the marathon on the good position and to play again in the next season,” Mziray continued.

He further confirmed that the team will go for junior and experienced players during the next window to help balance the team.

The club’s owner James Bwire admitted they will be facing a huge task to survive the chop since his team will be playing in Dar es Salaam, where they are yet to win a match this season.

“We stayed there [Dar es Salaam] for almost one month when playing our away games, but we lost all of them," Bwire told Daily News.

"We had a belief to do well in our six home games remaining on the chart before it was announced that the season will be completed in Dar es Salaam."

The government of Tanzania confirmed on Monday that all the remaining matches will be played in two locations – Mwanza and Dar es Salaam.