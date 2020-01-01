Mzamiru: Simba SC star explains why he did not celebrate vs Mtibwa Sugar

The 1-1 draw ensured Wekundu wa Msimbazi have four points from their opening two matches in the new campaign

Yassin Mzamiru scored to help his team get a point against Mtibwa Sugar in the Mainland League match played at Jamhuri Stadium, Morogoro on Saturday.

His 45th-minute strike gave the visitors a deserved lead but he did not celebrate, only to raise his hands signifying he was sorry for his former team. The 24-year-old has further clarified why he did not celebrate the goal.

"I could not celebrate after scoring [in the stroke of half-time]," the midfielder told the club's official portal.

"I have had a good relationship with Mtibwa since my time as their player to date."

Muzamiru was signed by Simba in 2017 alongside Shiza Kichuya and Mohammed Ibrahim, who have since left the 21-time league champions.

In Saturday's match, the hosts came back stronger after the break and managed to get an equalizing goal courtesy of Ugandan Boban Zirintusa.

Despite coach Sven Vandenbroeck bringing in Meddie Kagere and Francis Kahata in place of Bernard Morrison and Muzamiru, the champions were unable to score another goal.

As a result, Wekundu wa Msimbazi have four points from the two games played this season, after starting the campaign with a 2-1 win against newbies Ihefu FC.

In other league matches played on Saturday, Dodoma Jiji FC once again showed they mean business after humbling JKT Tanzania 2-0 to get their second win in their debut season in the league.

After a goalless first half, the Dodoma-based charges needed just five minutes in the second to hit the back of the net. Jamal Sudi Mtegeta was fed in the danger zone, the goalkeeper made wrong calculations and the forward rounded him before scoring from a tight angle.

The second goal came from former and Alliance FC striker Dickson Ambundo, who capitalized on a defensive mistake to loop the ball past the helpless custodian who remained glued to the ground.

Meanwhile, KMC maintained their spot on top of the table after a 2-1 win against Tanzania Prisons.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 21st minute courtesy of Hassan Kabunda. However, Tanzania Prisons equalized in the 39th minute through Kassimu Mdoe before Kenneth Masumbuko hit the winner with five minutes to go.