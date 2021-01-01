'My opinion didn't change' - Liverpool boss Klopp reiterates opposition to Super League plans

The Liverpool boss called on supporters to stick together with the team despite rising tensions

Jurgen Klopp says that his feelings on the Super League have not changed as the Liverpool boss called back to his prior comments criticising the idea of a breakaway competition.

The Super League was confirmed on Sunday, as 12 of Europe's biggest clubs announced their intention to begin a new competition to rival the Champions League.

Liverpool are one of those clubs, joining the rest of the Premier League's 'Big Six', and Klopp says he understands why there has been backlash from fans.

What did Klopp have to say?

"My feelings didn't change. My opinion didn't change," Klopp told Sky Sports before his side faced Leeds on Monday. "I heard for the first time about it yesterday. I was trying to prepare for a difficult game.

"We got some information, not a lot. Most of the things in the newspapers. It's a tough one. People are not happy with it, I can understand it. I can't say a lot more because we were not involved in the process - not the players, not me - we didn't know about it. We will have to wait how it develops."

He added: "I'm 53. Since I've been in professional football, the Champions League has been there. My aim was always to coach a team there. I have no issues with the Champions League.

"I like the competitive aspect of football. I like that West Ham might play in the Champions League. I don't want them to because we want to but I like they have the chance. What can I say? It's not easy."

'Liverpool is much more than some decisions'

Liverpool, in particular, have come under fire for their participation in the Super League given the club's rich history and local roots.

Gary Neville took aim at the Reds and his former club Manchester United, calling out two of English football's most historic clubs for what he sees as turning their back on the game.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher says that the club's decision "sickens" him, adding that he sees the club's choice as a "betrayal of heritage".

Klopp says he understands that supporters aren't happy, but he hopes that the club's fans can stick together despite all of the tension caused by Sunday's announcement.

"Liverpool Football Club is much more than some decisions," Klopp said. "The most important part of football are the supporters and the team. We have to make sure nothing gets between that.

"I've heard there are banners but the players didn't do anything wrong. We have to all stick together. We can show nobody has to walk alone in these moments. There are things to sort but nothing to do with the football or the relationship between the supporters and the team.

"In tough times you have to show you stick together. It doesn't mean you have to agree with everything but again the boys did nothing wrong. I want to make sure everyone knows that.

"I understand it. I am in a different position. I don't have all of the information. I don't know exactly why the 12 clubs did it. I know some things will change with football in the future. Some things have to change in football that is for sure.

"Usually you have to prepare these kinds of things, it takes time."

What has Klopp said in the past?

In 2019, when asked about a potential Super League, Klopp said he was categorically opposed, adding that he hoped that the day would never come when the new competition would be created.

"I hope this Super League will never happen," he told Kicker at the time. "With the way the Champions League is now running, football has a great product, even with the Europa League.

"For me, the Champions League is the Super League, in which you do not always end up playing against the same teams.

"Of course, it is economically important, but why should we create a system where Liverpool faces Real Madrid for 10 straight years? Who wants to see that every year?"

