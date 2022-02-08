'My final decision' - Ziyech rules out Morocco return as Chelsea star confirms international retirement at 28
Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech says he will not return to the Moroccan national team amid an ongoing war of words with head coach Vahid Halilhodzic.
Ziyech was excluded from Morocco's Afcon squad and, after they're elimination, Halilhodzic said Ziyech would not be welcomed back into the team "even if his name was Lionel Messi".
And the Chelsea star has now responded, hitting back by accusing the coach of "lying" while agreeing that he will not return play for his country.
What did Ziyech say?
"I understand them, but I will not return to the Moroccan national team and this is my final decision," Ziyech told ADSportsTV. "
"It's all clear for me how things are going over there and I am focusing on what I am doing and, right now, that is my club.
"At the end of the day, it's a decision he makes and you have to respect it. All the lying that comes with it, it's, for me, clear and I will not return to the national team.
"I understand and feel sorry for [the fans], but that's the situation we're in."
