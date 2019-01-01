Mwinyi Zahera: Yanga SC fans want to dictate selections to me

The custodian is unhappy with the attitude of the fans who feel his team selection is poor

Yanga SC head coach Mwinyi Zahera has revealed defender Juma Abdul is not yet ready to be included in the first team.

Fans questioned the Congolese coach over the snub, claiming the player is better than Ally Ally who was given the opportunity owing to an injury sustained by Paul Godfrey. The disappointed Zahera hit out at the fans, stating he knows his players better.

"The problem with the fans is that they want to dictate who should play and who should not," the tactician told Mwanaspoti.

"I spend more time with these players and can tell who is better and who is not. Juma was involved last season and he performed well, however, this season he has not proved he deserves to be in the starting team.

"[Juma] is a good player, and he has been working hard in training to break into the team; let us give him time," the veteran tactician added.

The coach states the fans should be supportive at all times.

"When we get good results on the pitch, no one complains, the fans cheer even the players they do not like. However, when things are not going well, that is when they pressure us into fielding the players they like," Zahera concluded.

Yanga was eliminated from the Caf by Zesco United of Zambia, but have a chance of redeeming themselves in the play-offs of the Caf Confederation Cup.