Mwinyi Zahera: Former Yanga SC coach emerges as front-runner to take over at AFC Leopards

Ingwe have been under Anthony Kimani who has been serving on an interim basis

Congolese coach Mwinyi Zahera has emerged as the favourite to take over at AFC .

The FKF- giants are without a coach since Tomas Trucha quit six weeks ago citing threats to his agent, only to join a club in Malaysia the following day.

In the meantime, Ingwe's former captain Anthony Kimani has been overseeing the side in two recent league losses against and Wazito as well as Saturday’s 2-1 win against leaders FC.

This development has forced the club management, led by Dan Shikanda, to step up the search for a coach with Zahera coming up as the candidate.

"There has been contact between representatives of the coach and the club,” a source close to Leopards told Goal on Sunday.

“But no agreement as yet. Mwinyi will be interested in listening to what they have to offer. Leopards are a sleeping giant who needs an African coach with continental experience that can steer them to glory,” he concluded.

Based in Paris, Zahera boasts the experience of East African football. He has handled 's Yanga SC in the past. He led the team to two consecutive second-placed finishes in the Tanzania Mainland League and a place in the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Prior to that, he steered Daring Club Motema Pembe to second place in the league, behind , and won the domestic cup. He has a Uefa 'A ' license.

On Sunday, the 13-time league champions picked their fourth win in the Kenyan top-tier.

Elvis Rupia scored twice to ensure AFC Leopards picked a 2-1 win against Football Federation Premier League leaders KCB at Kasarani on Sunday.

Samuel Mwangi scored the lone goal for the Bankers.