Mwendwa: Simba SC in contact with Kabwe Warriors winger over a possible move

Tanzania Premier League giants Simba SC and Kenyan forward Harrison Mwendwa are in contact over a possible transfer deal, GOAL can report.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi are understood to have identified the former AFC Leopards winger as a potential new signing for the January transfer window as they hope to strengthen their attacking department.

"It is true the player received a formal request from Simba for a possible move," a source close to the forward told GOAL.

"Although Mwendwa is aware of the Simba interest, he will let his agents and his current club [Kabwe Warriors] deal with the matter.

"His duty is to get focused on what he does on the pitch and let the external matters be dealt with the people responsible and through the right channels."

Asked whether the player would be keen to move if the concerned parties struck a deal, the source said the winger would gladly take the step to join the Dar es Salaam giants.

"As a player who is focused and determined to achieve a lot in his career, a move to Simba would be enticing for sure," he added.

"It is widely known that Simba is a club with bigger ambitions and that is in tandem with Mwendwa's goals.

Simba have been a dominant side in Tanzania and have been champions consecutily over the past four years. Which player would not want to be part of such an ambitious club?

"They have also established themselves as a powerhouse in Africa, and that means they are targeting either the Champions League or Confederation Cup trophies. Mwemdwa will, of course, want to be part of such a set-up," the source concluded.

Mwendwa joined the Zambian club last year after a short stint with AFC Leopards.



He left Ingwe - who he had joined from fellow Premier League club Kariobangi Sharks - after recording 11 assists - of which three came against Vihiga United - and a goal.

Should he join Simba, he would link up with Harambee Stars defender Joash Onyango, who has been part of the Wekundu wa Msimbazi fraternity since 2020, when he signed from Gor Mahia.

The Tanzanian giants are in the Confederation Cup group stage and face a tough Premier League title defence race against arch-rivals Yanga SC, who are unbeaten.