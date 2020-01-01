Mwanza and Dar es Salaam to host remaining Mainland league matches

The local federation have named venues to stage the remaining matches of the top-flight when it resumes from June 1

The Football Federation (TFF) has picked two regions – Mwanza and Dar es Salaam – to host Mainland matches when it resumes from June 1.

The Tanzanian top-flight has been given the green light to resume by President John Pombe Magufuli after it was halted in mid-March owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday while addressing the nation, Magufuli confirmed all sporting activities, especially the league, can resume because the country is recording fewer cases of Covid-19.

Magufuli further moved to re-open the main international airport, giving teams in the league the chance to bring back their foreign players and coaches ahead of kick-off.

The TFF have now confirmed in a statement seen by Goal that all the remaining matches will be staged at National Stadium, Stadium of Freedom, and Stadium of Azam Complex.

“The two regions of Mwanza and Dar es salaam are the one appointed to be used for finishing football league in season 2019/20,” confirmed the statement from TFF and obtained by Goal.

“The Mainland league and Azam Sports Cup will be played in Dar es salaam in the following fields; 1. National Stadium, 2. Stadium of freedom, 3. Stadium of Azam Complex while the first and second-grade league matches will be played in Mwanza in the following fields; 1. CCM Stadium created AND 2. Stadium of Nyamagana.”

Simba SC are among the teams that have already started plans to bring back their foreign players ahead of resumption.

Simba, who are chasing a third straight title, have launched plans to bring back key players in Meddie Kagere (Rwanda), Clatous Chama (Zambia), Francis Kahata ( ), and Sharaf Shiboub (Sudan).

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have also started efforts to bring back their coach Luc Eymael, who travelled to when the league took a break.

Apart from Eymael, Yanga are also fighting to get back their Kenyan keeper Farouk Shikalo, who returned to Nairobi.

Before the break, most teams had played 28 matches out of 38, and defending champions Simba are on top of the table with 71 points after winning 23 matches, drawing two and lost three.

Azam FC, who had played the same number of matches, are second with 54 points after winning 16 games, drawing six and lost as many.