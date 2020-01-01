Mwantika: Azam FC defender finalising move to Saudi Arabia

The defender refused to join Lipuli on loan earlier this season, stating it was not his club of choice

Azam FC defender David Mwantika is set to leave the Mainland League giants for an unnamed club in .

The defender has not been on good terms with the defending champions since the beginning of the year when they wanted to release him on loan to Lipuli, a move the defender turned down.

The 31-year-old has now revealed many offers are coming his way but has already made his mind.

"The current Covid-19 situation is the one that has delayed my move," Mwantika is quoted by Mwanaspoti.

"I have received numerous offers but I have decided to join a team in Saudi Arabia, it is where I have settled to play. I have analysed my situation and decided to leave.

"Going abroad is better than staying here without getting playing time; I have been warming the bench for a long time."

The former Prisons FC player has made it clear he does not want to burn bridges with his current employers but a solution has to be reached.

"The truth is that Azam do not want me to leave on a permanent basis, but again I have made up my mind," Mwantika revealed.

"We have to reach a consensus before leaving in peace because in football you do not know when you will meet again.

"My problem is that they wanted me to join a team I never wanted on loan."

Azam FC are aiming at successfully defending their FA Cup crown to stand a chance of representing Tanzania in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.

The Chamazi-based side is second on the table with 54 points from 28 games, 17 points behind leaders Simba SC who need five wins from the remaining 10 matches to be confirmed as champions.

However, they will have to dig deep and ensure they get past Yanga SC who are also determined to win the FA Cup and get a continental berth.

Just like Azam, the 27-time league champions have been inconsistent in the top tier and are third after 27 games with 51 points.