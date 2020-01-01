Mwamyeto: Coastal Union keen to let defender sign for Simba SC

The Tanga-based club have revealed they will not stop their key defender to join the league giants but at the right price

Coastal Union's leadership has revealed they are ready to allow key defender Bakari ‘Nondo’ Mwamyeto to join Mainland champions Simba SC but only at the right price.

However, the Tanga-based club did not disclose the figure but sources within the team said it ranges from 80m/- to 100m/-.

A member of the Coastal Union player’s registration committee, Ahmad Aulora, insisted they have no problem with the player’s decision to join any other team but said procedures must be observed.

“He [Mwamnyeto] is still our player with a valid contract but this does not mean we will block him from joining any other team of his choice because players always seek greener pastures,” Aulora is quoted by Daily News.

“What we insist is the transfer procedures must be followed. Any teams interested in his signature must come to us for negotiations.”

For the past few months, Simba have been strongly linked to winning the signature of the Taifa Stars defender, as they seek to reinforce their defensive line for next season.

In a recent interview, the defender said he is 90 per cent certain to play in the Caf next season with many pundits believing he will land at the Msimbazi Street-based club.

On many occasions, Mwamnyeto has been heard via different media platforms stating he wants to face a new challenge in the top flight next season, with Simba being his favourite destination.