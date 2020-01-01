Mwamnyeto's father speaks as Simba SC and Yanga SC lobby for son's signature

The defender has been the subject of approach by the Mainland League rivals who hope to strengthen for next season

The intense lobbying between Simba SC and Yanga SC for Coastal Union defender Bakari Mwamnyeto has forced the player to seek advice from his father.

Nondo Dosho has revealed he had a sit down with his son about a possible transfer to either side but he stated he did not tell him to choose one team over the other.

Mwanaspoti reveals Yanga are ahead of their arch-rivals Simba in pursuit of the highly-rated centre-back but a position taken by his agents has been the course of the standstill.

Yanga wants Mwamnyeto to come and strengthen their backline by taking the position now occupied by Kevin Yondani. Yanga's interest to sign him have the blessing of coach Luc Eymael.

On the other hand, Simba wants the Taifa Stars man to come and partner either Pascal Wawa or Erasto Nyoni.

“It is true I called him for a meeting and told him although I am his father, the decision of which club he should go and sign for lies on his hands. I will not try to meddle with that,” Dosho told Mwanaspoti.

“There are a lot of things to be considered especially the standard and level of the club one chooses to sign for. If he feels a club has given him the right conditions he should sign and never wait for my direction on the same.

“I am not in a position to a state how Bakari ranks either team according to the talk I have had with him.

“All now depends on him alone to decide which team he will choose over the other one. He knows what is good for himself.”

Dosho said even though he may not stand between Mwamnyeto and what he wants, he is sure his son is capable of performing in any team given his capabilities.

He also said none of the current defenders at Yanga or Simba can put his son on the bench.

“What I know is that Bakari is capable of playing for any team, I am not worried about that at all. I saw his capabilities since he was a small kid and he remains a courageous man. I have no doubt about that at all,” he added.

“I have also seen defenders of both teams and for sure I do not think there is anyone who can play ahead of him. Bakari will play so long as he is fit, I have no doubt again.”

Although the league could tentatively resume in the first week of June, no one is sure when the Football Federation (TFF) will schedule transfer window dates.