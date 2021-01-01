Mwamnyeto: Yanga SC have not lost hope for title despite Namungo FC draw

The Tanzania international defender maintain they are still in the race for the title despite dropping points in the stalemate at Ruangwa

Yanga SC defender Bakari Mwamnyeto has insisted they have not lost hope in their quest to clinch the Mainland Premier League title after their 0-0 draw against Namungo FC on Saturday.

The Jangwani giants went into the match at Majaliwa Stadium in Ruangwa seeking a win so as to close the gap between them and table-toppers Simba SC but they could not break down the resilient Namungo side and the points were shared.

The draw ended Yanga’s two-match-winning run but Mwamnyeto, who was captaining the side in the absence of defender Lamine Moro, has told Goal the draw was a fair result considering the effort their rivals put in, and he maintained they are still in the race to win the title this season.

“It was a difficult game, we came with our own plans to win and take the three points but Namungo also came with their own plans and we have managed a point, which is not a bad result for us, we are happy with the point,” Mwamnyeto told Goal.

Asked whether the draw will affect their push for the title, the Taifa Star, who was signed from Coastal Union, said: “I don’t think so, we still have hope, we still have the chance to win the title, we have not lost hope, the league is a marathon and we will fight to the end.

“We have not lost against Namungo but we managed a draw and for me, I feel a draw is a fair result considering how our opponents fought in the match, we managed a point and must now focus on our next match.”

Namungo striker Reliant Lusajo said they are happy to pick up a draw against one of the best teams in the Tanzanian league.

“We all know Yanga is a strong team, and one of the best in the league, and picking a draw from them is a good result for us, we are happy and contented with the draw,” Lusajo told Goal.

Yanga were, however, denied a goal in the 73rd minute after striker Yacouba Songne headed in from a corner-kick, but the assistant referee controversially ruled it out despite replays suggesting it should have stood.

With the draw, Yanga will remain in second position with 58 points from the 28 matches they have played. The 27-time league champions have collected 16 wins, 10 draws, and two losses and have further scored 41 goals and conceded 17.

Reigning champions Simba lead the race with 61 points from 25 matches having won 19, drawn four, and lost two, scoring 58 goals and conceding 10.