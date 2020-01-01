Mwamnyeto: Yanga SC beat Kariakoo rivals Simba SC to signing

The Tanzanian enjoyed a good 2019/20 season at Coastal Union, prompting interest from several clubs

Mainland giants Young Africans have completed the signing of Bakari Mwamnyeto from Coastal Union.

The Taifa Stars defender had been heavily linked to the Kariakoo clubs but at last, Yanga have won the battle to his signature ahead of Simba SC.

Mwamnyeto has been one of the outstanding defenders in the Premier League and his prowess rightfully attracted interest from local giants, including Azam FC.

Having put pen to paper on a two-year deal, he will now set about proving that he proves to be the successor to his international teammate Kevin Yondani.

The 35-year-old has been a regular figure at the centre of defence alongside Lamine Moro, and the addition of Mwamnyeto is a sign that Yanga are now preparing for life without him.

Mwamnyeto’s arrival is expected to generate more debate on Andrew ‘Dante’ Vincent’s future at Timu Ya Wananchi.

Vincent had fallen out with Belgian Luc Eymael, who had made it clear that he was not going to renew his contract due to disciplinary issues, although the coach has since departed the club.

Mwamnyeto played a pivotal role in Coastal Union’s season, which saw them just concede 30 goals; a fifth-best record, which was only bettered by Simba, Yanga, Azam and Biashara United.

The Tanzanian’s performance also saw him earn a place in a provisional list of 30 who will vie for the Most Valuable Player Award for the 2019/20 season. Mwamnyeto entered into the list alongside other defenders including Ugandan Nicholas Wadada who is playing for Azam, Yanga’s assistant captain Juma Abdul, and Lucas Kikoti of 2020 finalists Namungo FC.

He is the second player the record league champions have signed in the transfer window that was opened on August 1.

The Jangwani street-based club has already confirmed the acquisition of midfielder Zawadi Peter Mauya from Kagera Sugar on a two-year deal as well.

As Football Federation confirmed the transfer period will run until the end of August, it emphasised that no extra time is going to be granted for clubs once the window shuts.

“TFF emphasises there will be no additional time to be granted for transfers and that is why the clubs are urged to complete their activities - both signing and releasing players - within the prescribed period,” TFF said in a statement on Saturday.

Azam have also made two signings so far, while Simba, who will participate in the Caf once more, have not signed any player so far but Chief Executive Officer Senzo Mazingisa earlier said there will be minimal transfer activity.