Mwamnyeto: Simba SC star Bocco a complete striker who can play in Europe

The defender picks the Taifa Stars forward as one of the deadliest strikers to have ever graced the Mainland league

Coastal Union defender Bakar Mwamnyeto has heaped praise on Simba SC striker John Bocco saying his style of play can help him perform well in Europe.

Mwamnyeto has described the Taifa Stars forward as a complete player, who knows how to hold onto the ball when in possession, position himself to score and deliver a pass quickly when he sees an opposing defender.

Mwamyeto further confessed he has never come up against a striker of Bocco’s calibre insisting he is the only player to have troubled him since he made his debut in the top-flight.

“Without malice or favouring anyone, [Bocco] is the best striker in the Tanzanian league currently, he has the physique you need in a striker and I am sure many upcoming players are working hard to be like him,” Mwamnyeto is quoted by MwanaSpoti.

“He also has the advantage of being tall and can easily score goals either by using the head or leg and because of his experience, most defenders have always struggled to play against him, you don’t know what he will do when with the ball."

Mwamnyeto, who has been linked with a transfer move to both Simba and Young Africans (Yanga SC), also revealed the national team should be proud to have the striker.

“He is the kind of striker Tanzania needs, a good striker who doesn’t waste chances and always troubling defenders,” Mwamnyeto continued.

“It is difficult coming face to face against him, you must be prepared to come up against him, he is not easy to handle and I would want to play alongside him to avoid his troubles.”

Bocco is among the strikers who have helped Simba as they chase a third straight Mainland title in this campaign.

Bocco’s partnership with Rwandan striker Meddie Kagere has helped the latter to lead the goalscoring charts with 19 goals.

Simba are currently leading the table on 71 points and will take on Ruvu Shooting on Sunday, with a win set to push their fight to retain the title.

The Tanzanian top-flight resumed on Saturday with Yanga managing a 1-0 win against Mwadui while Namungo FC settled for a 2-2 draw against Coastal Union.