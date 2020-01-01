Mwamnyeto: Simba SC and Yanga SC fight for services of defender

The defender has managed to attract the attention from the league giants due to his impressive displays this season

Simba SC and Young Africans (Yanga SC) have openly shown a keen interest to sign Coastal Union defender Bakari Mwamnyeto.

The club’s Information Officer Hafidh Kido has confirmed the two Mainland giants are fighting for the services of the player, who has put up impressive performances this season.

However, Kido has revealed the Coastal-based club will only let the player leave when they get the right transfer fee.

“For us, we now want to make the transformation in the players’ signing procedures since we have previously lost many players via unprofitable deals that’s why this time around, we want a win-win situation,” Kido is quoted by Daily News.

“We have put forward the amount we want for him to leave the club of which we cannot publicly disclose and we have also let his manager handle all the processes required in his possible transfer.”

Kido further confirmed it was Simba who came first for the signature of the player but nothing was agreed upon.

“After Simba, Yanga followed but also failed to win the deal at their first trial,” Kido continued.

"They [Yanga] have now come again such that the existing offer we have for our player is from them. If you see these big teams fighting for a player, it means [Mwamnyeto] is a good player as such, he deserves a lucrative deal as well to match with his quality.”

Kido also took issue with Tanzanian clubs for paying little money to secure services of local players whereas they pay huge amounts when going for the services of foreign players.

“We want to add value to our players such that buying them for more than 100m/-should be a common thing and not unusual as it is currently the case,” added Kido.

“By doing that does not mean that we do not wish him well but rather we want to be an exemplary club to others, valuing our respective players and not to just let them go at any offered price.”

Both Simba and Yanga are keen to strengthen their squads with the latter fighting to form a formidable side that can win them the league title, they last clinched five years ago.