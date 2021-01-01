Mwambusi: Yanga SC strikers Fiston and Sarpong will surprise many

The acting tactician promises Jangwani fans his strikers will fire on all cylinders when the top-flight resumes on April 10

Yanga SC interim coach Juma Mwambusi has said he believes his two strikers Fiston Abdoul Razak and Michael Sarpong will surprise many when the Mainland Premier League resumes next weekend.

The top-flight took a break earlier this month following the sudden demise of Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli, and it is set to resume next weekend.

Mwambusi, who is handling the team on an interim basis as they search for a permanent coach following the sacking of Burundian Cedric Kaze on March 7, has said at the moment he is working to restore the confidence and of his strikers, insisting they have already responded positively.

“If you look at the time I am with my squad, I see a lot of changes every day, they [players] will be able to be at a different pace which will surprise many because everything I see is going on well,” Mwambusi said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“On strikers, Fiston [Razak] and Sarpong [Michael] they are good players and I have done a lot to bring back their confidence and also give them the belief of what they can do so I don’t have doubts about their ability and I believe their scoring work will be a matter of waiting and they will do it perfectly.”

Mwambusi’s comments come just a day after midfielder Mukoko Tonombe dismissed reports he was on the verge of signing for South African club Kaizer Chiefs.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo star has been mentioned as one of the players being sought by Amakhosi, but on Friday he vehemently denied the reports, describing them as baseless.

“I am surprised with such claims through social media platforms but personally, I have no idea where they are coming from,” Tonombe said.

“At the moment, I have a contract at Yanga such that in case of anything, then it is my club which will let me know and thereafter release me, but for now, the rumours are not true.”

Tonombe signed for the Jangwani giants at the start of the 2020-21 season from DR Congo side AS Vita Club, and has been among the best performing players at the club and in the entire Mainland Premier League.

The Jangwani giants will resume league action with a home game against KMC FC at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on April 10.