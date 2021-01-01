Mwambusi: Yanga SC game plan worked in win vs Gwambina FC

The interim tactician was happy with the display of his players as they picked up a second straight win in the top-flight at Mkapa Stadium

Yanga SC interim coach Juma Mwambusi has revealed his game plan worked to perfection when they beat Gwambina FC 3-1 in a Mainland Premier League match on Tuesday.

The Jangwani giants scored through striker Ditram Nchimbi, defender Bakari Mwamnyeto and forward Saidi Ntibazonkiza to sink Gwambina at Mkapa Stadium and keep alive their hopes of winning the title.

Mwambusi, who was handling his third match since he was appointed as the caretaker coach and was being watched by the club’s new tactician Nasreddine Nabi from Tunisia, has said he was satisfied with how his players executed their game plan, insisting they deserved to win the fixture.

“In every game, I always have plans and strategy to tackle it, and against [Gwambina], I asked my players to attack them for some period, so we can invite them to come at us and we get the chance to play the balls ahead of them,” Mwambusi told Goal.

“We did it and it worked very well against Gwambina, I wanted my players to play the balls behind their backs, because it will help us to pull them out and give us the space to play our balls to the strikers, and it has given us a good win from the match, it is a plan I have and will continue to use it in upcoming matches.”

It was the 27-time champions who started the game on a high and were rewarded in the 19th minute when Nchimbi unleashed a fierce shot from 20 yards which the goalkeeper failed to keep out.

Four minutes after the half-time break, substitute Jimson Mwanuke beat Farouk Shikhalo from 20 yards to level matters for Gwambina but the Timu ya Mwananchi upped their tempo and Mwamnyeto ensured they got the second goal in the 52nd minute before Ntibazonkiza sealed the win with the third in stoppage-time.

The win pushed Yanga five points clear at the top of the 18-team table as they have accumulated 57 points from 26 matches while Simba are second on 52 points from 22 matches and Azam FC are third on 50 points from 26 matches.

Simba, however, have a chance to reduce the gap to three points when they play Kagera Sugar on Wednesday.