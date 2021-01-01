Mwambusi: Yanga SC coach rues missed chances in draw vs KMC

After the draw, Timu ya Wananchi are leading the race for the title with 51 points from 24 games

Yanga SC interim coach Juma Mwambusi has conceded some of his players were not up to the task in the 1-1 draw against Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) FC at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Saturday.

Bryson David opened the scoring for the visitors in the 29th minute before Burkinabe Yacouba Songne struck back for the 27-time champions a minute after the half-time break.

It is a result that did not go down well with the tactician who had prepared to claim maximum points.

"We appreciate the game ended well but to be honest it was not our expectations to share the spoils but it is football," Mwambusi told Goal afterwards.

"You might have different strategies and plans but when it comes to playing things do change depending on many factors. Some players were not at the level I had expected especially in the first half. They were down and it affected our play as well.

"We managed to slowly get back into the game especially in the midfield, but KMC again got their chance and capitalised on it. We also had about two, three chances in the first half that we would have used but we lacked composure in front of goal and did not use them as expected."

The veteran tactician was impressed with the way his charges responded after the break but rued missed chances that he believed would have made a difference.

"After the break, we came back better, and created a lot of chances, I am talking about five or six scoring opportunities," Mwambusi added.

"We levelled the scores a minute after the second half and if we would have capitalised on at least two chances, we would be talking about something else.

"KMC were more defensive in the second half and relied on counter-attacks giving us opportunities to attack regularly.

"Our problem was on finishing and I will definitely work on that in training. Getting a point is not bad because it is football, but it was not what we came prepared for. Our target was three points, so it is disappointing that we did not get."

Wananchi are leading the race for the title with 51 points from 24 matches.